you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 07:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Morepen Labs Q4 net profit rises 5% to Rs 11 crore

For the full financial year 2019-20, its net profit was Rs 33.57 crore. It was Rs 28.84 crore for the previous financial year, Morepen Labs said.

Drug firm Morepen Laboratories on Monday reported a 5.05 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 11.02 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 10.49 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Morepen Laboratories said in a filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated total revenue stood at Rs 208.38 crore for the quarter under consideration, against Rs 219.74 crore a year ago, it added.

For the full financial year 2019-20, its net profit was Rs 33.57 crore. It was Rs 28.84 crore for the previous financial year, Morepen Labs said.

The company's total revenue stood at Rs 862.55 crore for 2019-20. It was Rs 772.21 crore for the year-ago period, it added.

"The company has achieved good growth and smoothly sailed through the difficult business challenges posed by coronavirus globally," Morepen Laboratories Chairman and Managing Director Sushil Suri said.

Shares of Morepen Laboratories on Monday closed at Rs 29.80 per scrip on the BSE, up 4.93 per cent from its previous close.

First Published on Jun 22, 2020 07:56 pm

tags #Business #Morepen Laboratories #Results

