Morepen Lab Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 383.34 crore, up 3.78% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 01:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Morepen Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 383.34 crore in September 2022 up 3.78% from Rs. 369.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.52 crore in September 2022 down 52% from Rs. 34.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.95 crore in September 2022 down 29.56% from Rs. 39.68 crore in September 2021.

Morepen Lab EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.77 in September 2021.

Morepen Lab shares closed at 28.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.49% returns over the last 6 months and -44.05% over the last 12 months.

Morepen Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 383.34 274.40 369.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 383.34 274.40 369.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 200.75 197.63 209.47
Purchase of Traded Goods 32.10 17.94 56.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 30.59 -25.79 -6.07
Power & Fuel -- 5.42 --
Employees Cost 37.05 33.06 35.15
Depreciation 4.46 4.37 5.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 11.80 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 55.76 20.72 37.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.62 9.24 31.13
Other Income 0.87 0.71 2.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.49 9.95 33.98
Interest 0.47 0.39 -9.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.02 9.55 43.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.02 9.55 43.10
Tax 6.50 2.68 8.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.52 6.88 34.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.52 6.88 34.43
Equity Share Capital 102.23 99.83 89.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.35 0.14 0.77
Diluted EPS 0.35 0.13 0.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.35 0.14 0.77
Diluted EPS 0.35 0.13 0.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 01:02 pm
