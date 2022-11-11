English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia Today at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Morepen Lab Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 383.34 crore, up 3.78% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 01:12 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Morepen Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 383.34 crore in September 2022 up 3.78% from Rs. 369.39 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.52 crore in September 2022 down 52% from Rs. 34.43 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.95 crore in September 2022 down 29.56% from Rs. 39.68 crore in September 2021.

    Morepen Lab EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.77 in September 2021.

    Close

    Morepen Lab shares closed at 28.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.49% returns over the last 6 months and -44.05% over the last 12 months.

    Morepen Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations383.34274.40369.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations383.34274.40369.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials200.75197.63209.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods32.1017.9456.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks30.59-25.79-6.07
    Power & Fuel--5.42--
    Employees Cost37.0533.0635.15
    Depreciation4.464.375.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--11.80--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses55.7620.7237.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.629.2431.13
    Other Income0.870.712.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.499.9533.98
    Interest0.470.39-9.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.029.5543.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.029.5543.10
    Tax6.502.688.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.526.8834.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.526.8834.43
    Equity Share Capital102.2399.8389.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.350.140.77
    Diluted EPS0.350.130.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.350.140.77
    Diluted EPS0.350.130.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Morepen Lab #Morepen Laboratories #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 01:02 pm