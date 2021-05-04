Morepen Lab Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 264.11 crore, up 39.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 264.11 crore in March 2021 up 39.63% from Rs. 189.15 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.14 crore in March 2021 up 165.27% from Rs. 9.48 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.52 crore in March 2021 up 74.43% from Rs. 18.07 crore in March 2020.

Morepen Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2020.

Morepen Lab shares closed at 68.65 on May 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 172.96% returns over the last 6 months and 279.28% over the last 12 months.