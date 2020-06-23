Morepen Lab Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 189.15 crore, down 8.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 189.15 crore in March 2020 down 8.21% from Rs. 206.07 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.48 crore in March 2020 up 2.79% from Rs. 9.22 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.07 crore in March 2020 down 14.32% from Rs. 21.09 crore in March 2019.

Morepen Lab EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2019.

Morepen Lab shares closed at 29.85 on June 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 89.52% returns over the last 6 months and 76.11% over the last 12 months.