Morepen Lab Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 274.40 crore, down 24.87% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 05:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Morepen Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 274.40 crore in June 2022 down 24.87% from Rs. 365.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.88 crore in June 2022 down 77.71% from Rs. 30.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.32 crore in June 2022 down 67.62% from Rs. 44.23 crore in June 2021.

Morepen Lab EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.69 in June 2021.

Morepen Lab shares closed at 36.95 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.12% returns over the last 6 months and -44.56% over the last 12 months.

Morepen Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 274.40 342.44 365.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 274.40 342.44 365.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 197.63 196.56 187.58
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.94 39.65 49.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -25.79 -12.22 17.19
Power & Fuel 5.42 5.41 3.80
Employees Cost 33.06 42.89 35.33
Depreciation 4.37 4.82 5.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 11.80 24.77 13.76
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.72 26.22 14.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.24 14.36 37.25
Other Income 0.71 3.11 1.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.95 17.47 38.83
Interest 0.39 0.80 0.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.55 16.67 38.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.55 16.67 38.62
Tax 2.68 2.40 7.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.88 14.27 30.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.88 14.27 30.85
Equity Share Capital 99.83 95.56 89.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.14 0.32 0.69
Diluted EPS 0.13 0.28 0.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.14 0.32 0.69
Diluted EPS 0.13 0.28 0.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 29, 2022 04:55 pm
