Morepen Lab Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 365.23 crore, up 50.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 365.23 crore in June 2021 up 50.14% from Rs. 243.26 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.85 crore in June 2021 up 63.68% from Rs. 18.85 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.23 crore in June 2021 up 66.28% from Rs. 26.60 crore in June 2020.

Morepen Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2020.

Morepen Lab shares closed at 66.75 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 137.12% returns over the last 6 months and 232.09% over the last 12 months.