Morepen Lab Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 189.47 crore, up 25.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 189.47 crore in June 2019 up 25.61% from Rs. 150.84 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.41 crore in June 2019 up 255.69% from Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.73 crore in June 2019 up 67.06% from Rs. 11.81 crore in June 2018.

Morepen Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2018.

Morepen Lab shares closed at 18.05 on August 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.25% returns over the last 6 months and -40.62% over the last 12 months.