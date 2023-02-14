Morepen Lab Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 344.62 crore, down 7.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 344.62 crore in December 2022 down 7.41% from Rs. 372.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.57 crore in December 2022 down 41.58% from Rs. 21.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.64 crore in December 2022 down 31.77% from Rs. 33.18 crore in December 2021.