Morepen Lab Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 344.62 crore, down 7.41% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Morepen Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 344.62 crore in December 2022 down 7.41% from Rs. 372.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.57 crore in December 2022 down 41.58% from Rs. 21.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.64 crore in December 2022 down 31.77% from Rs. 33.18 crore in December 2021.

Morepen Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 344.62 383.34 372.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 344.62 383.34 372.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 192.98 200.75 203.53
Purchase of Traded Goods 26.72 32.10 45.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.30 30.59 2.84
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 35.56 37.05 36.63
Depreciation 4.56 4.46 5.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 56.62 55.76 53.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.89 22.62 25.21
Other Income 1.19 0.87 2.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.08 23.49 27.90
Interest 0.55 0.47 0.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.53 23.02 27.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.53 23.02 27.15
Tax 4.96 6.50 5.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.57 16.52 21.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.57 16.52 21.51
Equity Share Capital 102.23 102.23 89.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.23 0.35 0.48
Diluted EPS 0.24 0.35 0.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.23 0.35 0.48
Diluted EPS 0.24 0.35 0.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
