English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Morepen Lab Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 344.62 crore, down 7.41% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Morepen Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 344.62 crore in December 2022 down 7.41% from Rs. 372.21 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.57 crore in December 2022 down 41.58% from Rs. 21.51 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.64 crore in December 2022 down 31.77% from Rs. 33.18 crore in December 2021.

    Morepen Lab EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in December 2021.

    Morepen Lab shares closed at 27.40 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.92% returns over the last 6 months and -34.99% over the last 12 months.

    Morepen Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations344.62383.34372.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations344.62383.34372.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials192.98200.75203.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods26.7232.1045.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.3030.592.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.5637.0536.63
    Depreciation4.564.465.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses56.6255.7653.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.8922.6225.21
    Other Income1.190.872.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.0823.4927.90
    Interest0.550.470.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.5323.0227.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.5323.0227.15
    Tax4.966.505.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.5716.5221.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.5716.5221.51
    Equity Share Capital102.23102.2389.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.230.350.48
    Diluted EPS0.240.350.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.230.350.48
    Diluted EPS0.240.350.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Morepen Lab #Morepen Laboratories #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:33 am