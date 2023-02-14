Morepen Lab Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 344.62 crore, down 7.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 344.62 crore in December 2022 down 7.41% from Rs. 372.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.57 crore in December 2022 down 41.58% from Rs. 21.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.64 crore in December 2022 down 31.77% from Rs. 33.18 crore in December 2021.

Morepen Lab EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in December 2021.

Morepen Lab shares closed at 27.40 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.92% returns over the last 6 months and -34.99% over the last 12 months.