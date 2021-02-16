Morepen Lab Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 290.46 crore, up 36.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 290.46 crore in December 2020 up 36.06% from Rs. 213.49 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.64 crore in December 2020 up 148.71% from Rs. 9.91 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.95 crore in December 2020 up 79.27% from Rs. 18.38 crore in December 2019.

Morepen Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2019.

Morepen Lab shares closed at 29.75 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.79% returns over the last 6 months and 100.34% over the last 12 months.