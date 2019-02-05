Morepen Lab Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 198.32 crore, up 40.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 198.32 crore in December 2018 up 40.07% from Rs. 141.59 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.74 crore in December 2018 up 0.69% from Rs. 9.67 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.20 crore in December 2018 up 5.67% from Rs. 18.17 crore in December 2017.

Morepen Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2017.

Morepen Lab shares closed at 19.35 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -45.18% returns over the last 6 months and -40.37% over the last 12 months.