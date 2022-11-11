 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Morepen Lab Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 402.98 crore, up 1.94% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Morepen Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 402.98 crore in September 2022 up 1.94% from Rs. 395.31 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.81 crore in September 2022 down 57.68% from Rs. 37.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.78 crore in September 2022 down 33.65% from Rs. 44.88 crore in September 2021.

Morepen Lab EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.83 in September 2021.

Morepen Lab shares closed at 28.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.49% returns over the last 6 months and -44.05% over the last 12 months.

Morepen Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 402.98 302.40 395.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 402.98 302.40 395.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 200.75 197.63 209.47
Purchase of Traded Goods 41.42 31.78 71.06
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 33.14 -20.11 -7.45
Power & Fuel -- 5.42 --
Employees Cost 39.08 35.57 38.89
Depreciation 7.00 6.76 7.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 12.66 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 59.67 24.90 41.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.91 7.79 34.89
Other Income 0.87 0.91 2.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.78 8.70 37.74
Interest 0.47 0.39 -9.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.31 8.31 46.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.31 8.31 46.86
Tax 6.50 2.68 9.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.81 5.63 37.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.81 5.63 37.36
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.81 5.63 37.36
Equity Share Capital 102.23 99.83 89.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.33 0.12 0.83
Diluted EPS 0.33 0.11 0.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.33 0.12 0.83
Diluted EPS 0.33 0.11 0.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Morepen Lab #Morepen Laboratories #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:38 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.