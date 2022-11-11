English
    Morepen Lab Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 402.98 crore, up 1.94% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Morepen Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 402.98 crore in September 2022 up 1.94% from Rs. 395.31 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.81 crore in September 2022 down 57.68% from Rs. 37.36 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.78 crore in September 2022 down 33.65% from Rs. 44.88 crore in September 2021.

    Morepen Lab EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.83 in September 2021.

    Morepen Lab shares closed at 28.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.49% returns over the last 6 months and -44.05% over the last 12 months.

    Morepen Laboratories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations402.98302.40395.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations402.98302.40395.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials200.75197.63209.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods41.4231.7871.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks33.14-20.11-7.45
    Power & Fuel--5.42--
    Employees Cost39.0835.5738.89
    Depreciation7.006.767.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--12.66--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.6724.9041.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.917.7934.89
    Other Income0.870.912.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.788.7037.74
    Interest0.470.39-9.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.318.3146.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.318.3146.86
    Tax6.502.689.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.815.6337.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.815.6337.36
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.000.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.815.6337.36
    Equity Share Capital102.2399.8389.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.330.120.83
    Diluted EPS0.330.110.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.330.120.83
    Diluted EPS0.330.110.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:38 am