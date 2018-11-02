Morepen Lab Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 173.94 crore, Up 16.2% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Morepen Laboratories are: Net Sales at Rs 173.94 crore in September 2018 Up 16.2% from Rs. 149.69 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.97 crore in September 2018 Down 37.03% from Rs. 11.07 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.89 crore in September 2018 Down 16.05% from Rs. 20.12 crore in September 2017. Morepen Lab EPS has Decreased to Rs. 0.16 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.25 in September 2017. Morepen Lab shares closed at 25.70 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -28.71% returns over the last 6 months and 53.89% over the last 12 months. Morepen Laboratories Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Dec'11 Net Sales/Income from operations 173.94 163.73 77.11 Other Operating Income -- -- 0.06 Total Income From Operations 173.94 163.73 77.17 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 73.60 63.96 34.83 Purchase of Traded Goods 42.41 39.17 14.89 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.87 1.67 -0.98 Power & Fuel 3.36 3.52 2.55 Employees Cost 22.79 20.74 9.21 Depreciation 9.79 9.16 11.68 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 6.85 8.48 4.64 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 14.05 14.01 6.30 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.97 3.02 -5.95 Other Income 0.13 0.08 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.10 3.09 -5.95 Interest 0.32 0.44 2.16 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.79 2.65 -8.11 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 6.79 2.65 -8.11 Tax -0.19 0.19 0.03 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.97 2.46 -8.14 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.97 2.46 -8.14 Minority Interest 0.00 -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.97 2.46 -8.14 Equity Share Capital 89.96 89.96 89.96 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.16 0.05 -0.18 Diluted EPS 0.16 0.05 -0.18 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.16 0.05 -0.18 Diluted EPS 0.16 0.05 -0.18 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- 29.45 Share Holding (%) -- -- 65.46 Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- 0.06 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- 0.39 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- 0.14 b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- 15.48 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- 99.61 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- 34.40 Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Nov 2, 2018 12:36 pm