Morepen Lab Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 173.94 crore, Up 16.2% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Dec'11 Net Sales/Income from operations 173.94 163.73 77.11 Other Operating Income -- -- 0.06 Total Income From Operations 173.94 163.73 77.17 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 73.60 63.96 34.83 Purchase of Traded Goods 42.41 39.17 14.89 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.87 1.67 -0.98 Power & Fuel 3.36 3.52 2.55 Employees Cost 22.79 20.74 9.21 Depreciation 9.79 9.16 11.68 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 6.85 8.48 4.64 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 14.05 14.01 6.30 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.97 3.02 -5.95 Other Income 0.13 0.08 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.10 3.09 -5.95 Interest 0.32 0.44 2.16 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.79 2.65 -8.11 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 6.79 2.65 -8.11 Tax -0.19 0.19 0.03 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.97 2.46 -8.14 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.97 2.46 -8.14 Minority Interest 0.00 -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.97 2.46 -8.14 Equity Share Capital 89.96 89.96 89.96 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.16 0.05 -0.18 Diluted EPS 0.16 0.05 -0.18 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.16 0.05 -0.18 Diluted EPS 0.16 0.05 -0.18 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- 29.45 Share Holding (%) -- -- 65.46 Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- 0.06 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- 0.39 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- 0.14 b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- 15.48 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- 99.61 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- 34.40 Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited