Morepen Lab Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 286.60 crore, up 38.72% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2021 / 03:28 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Morepen Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 286.60 crore in March 2021 up 38.72% from Rs. 206.60 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.76 crore in March 2021 up 142.77% from Rs. 11.02 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.56 crore in March 2021 up 67.69% from Rs. 20.61 crore in March 2020.

Morepen Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2020.

Morepen Lab shares closed at 68.65 on May 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given 172.42% returns over the last 6 months and 279.28% over the last 12 months.

Morepen Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations286.60307.42206.60
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations286.60307.42206.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials138.88165.9871.43
Purchase of Traded Goods37.5372.8533.98
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.11-33.3220.66
Power & Fuel3.64--2.88
Employees Cost37.8035.9130.21
Depreciation6.987.568.63
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses14.59--9.01
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses24.8836.2119.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.4222.2210.20
Other Income4.162.841.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.5825.0711.98
Interest-0.051.260.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.6323.8011.36
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax27.6323.8011.36
Tax0.870.010.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.7623.7911.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.7623.7911.02
Minority Interest0.00--0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.00--
Net P/L After M.I & Associates26.7623.7911.02
Equity Share Capital89.9689.9689.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.590.530.25
Diluted EPS0.590.530.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.590.530.25
Diluted EPS0.590.530.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

