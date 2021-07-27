MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Morepen Lab Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 386.73 crore, up 50.1% Y-o-Y

July 27, 2021 / 07:31 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Morepen Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 386.73 crore in June 2021 up 50.1% from Rs. 257.64 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.47 crore in June 2021 up 57.35% from Rs. 19.37 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.43 crore in June 2021 up 62.83% from Rs. 27.90 crore in June 2020.

Morepen Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.43 in June 2020.

Close

Morepen Lab shares closed at 66.75 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 137.12% returns over the last 6 months and 232.09% over the last 12 months.

Morepen Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations386.73286.60257.64
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations386.73286.60257.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials187.58138.88133.15
Purchase of Traded Goods66.2837.5341.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.81-1.11-1.72
Power & Fuel3.803.642.42
Employees Cost38.8837.8029.48
Depreciation6.696.988.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses14.6714.5910.66
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses16.8624.8815.74
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.1623.4218.51
Other Income1.584.161.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.7427.5819.84
Interest0.21-0.050.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.5327.6319.56
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax38.5327.6319.56
Tax8.060.870.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.4726.7619.37
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.4726.7619.37
Minority Interest0.000.000.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates30.4726.7619.37
Equity Share Capital89.9689.9689.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.680.590.43
Diluted EPS0.590.590.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.680.590.43
Diluted EPS0.590.590.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Morepen Lab #Morepen Laboratories #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Jul 27, 2021 07:22 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.