Morepen Lab Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 202.98 crore, up 23.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 202.98 crore in June 2019 up 23.97% from Rs. 163.73 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.66 crore in June 2019 up 210.96% from Rs. 2.46 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.61 crore in June 2019 up 60.08% from Rs. 12.25 crore in June 2018.

Morepen Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2018.

Morepen Lab shares closed at 18.05 on August 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.25% returns over the last 6 months and -40.62% over the last 12 months.