Morepen Lab Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 396.50 crore, up 28.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 396.50 crore in December 2021 up 28.98% from Rs. 307.42 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.52 crore in December 2021 down 9.55% from Rs. 23.79 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.81 crore in December 2021 up 6.68% from Rs. 32.63 crore in December 2020.

Morepen Lab EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.53 in December 2020.

Morepen Lab shares closed at 47.65 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)