Morarka Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 94.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in September 2022 down 94.14% from Rs. 3.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 99.9% from Rs. 3.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 down 95.71% from Rs. 3.50 crore in September 2021.

Morarka Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.99 in September 2021.

Morarka Finance shares closed at 116.30 on October 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.91% returns over the last 6 months and 63.69% over the last 12 months.