Morarka Finance Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.60 crore, up 590.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.60 crore in September 2021 up 590.14% from Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.60 crore in September 2021 up 1139.33% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.50 crore in September 2021 up 713.95% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2020.

Morarka Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 7.99 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.64 in September 2020.

Morarka Finance shares closed at 92.55 on October 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 183.03% returns over the last 6 months and 183.46% over the last 12 months.