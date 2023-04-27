 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Morarka Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 97.85% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Morarka Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 97.85% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2023 down 785.92% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 156.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022. Morarka Finance shares closed at 119.95 on April 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.21% returns over the last 6 months and 16.46% over the last 12 months.
Morarka Finance
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations0.010.450.27
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.010.450.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.01----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.010.000.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.090.090.10
Depreciation0.000.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.010.020.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.090.340.16
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.090.340.16
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.090.340.16
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.090.340.16
Tax0.330.130.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.430.21-0.05
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.430.21-0.05
Equity Share Capital4.504.504.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.950.47-0.11
Diluted EPS-0.950.47-0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.950.47-0.11
Diluted EPS-0.950.47-0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Morarka Finance #Results
first published: Apr 27, 2023 11:33 am