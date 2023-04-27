Morarka Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 97.85% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.01 0.45 0.27 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.01 0.45 0.27 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.01 -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.01 0.00 0.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.09 0.09 0.10 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.01 0.02 0.01 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 0.34 0.16 Other Income -- -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 0.34 0.16 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.09 0.34 0.16 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.09 0.34 0.16 Tax 0.33 0.13 0.21 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.43 0.21 -0.05 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.43 0.21 -0.05 Equity Share Capital 4.50 4.50 4.50 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.95 0.47 -0.11 Diluted EPS -0.95 0.47 -0.11 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.95 0.47 -0.11 Diluted EPS -0.95 0.47 -0.11 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited