    Morarka Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 97.85% Y-o-Y

    April 27, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Morarka Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 97.85% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2023 down 785.92% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 156.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.Morarka Finance shares closed at 119.95 on April 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.21% returns over the last 6 months and 16.46% over the last 12 months.
    Morarka Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.010.450.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.010.450.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.01----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.010.000.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.090.10
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.020.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.090.340.16
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.090.340.16
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.090.340.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.090.340.16
    Tax0.330.130.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.430.21-0.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.430.21-0.05
    Equity Share Capital4.504.504.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.950.47-0.11
    Diluted EPS-0.950.47-0.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.950.47-0.11
    Diluted EPS-0.950.47-0.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Apr 27, 2023 11:33 am