Morarka Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, up 11.53% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Morarka Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in March 2022 up 11.53% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 133.45% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 5.88% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

Morarka Finance shares closed at 97.95 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.99% returns over the last 6 months and 110.65% over the last 12 months.

Morarka Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.27 0.24 0.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.27 0.24 0.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 0.00 -0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.10 0.09 0.08
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.16 0.14 0.16
Other Income -- -- 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.16 0.14 0.17
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.16 0.14 0.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.16 0.14 0.17
Tax 0.21 0.05 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.05 0.09 0.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.05 0.09 0.14
Equity Share Capital 4.50 4.50 4.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 0.20 0.32
Diluted EPS -0.11 0.20 0.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 0.20 0.32
Diluted EPS -0.11 0.20 0.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Morarka Finance #Results
first published: Jun 1, 2022 03:30 pm
