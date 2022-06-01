Morarka Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, up 11.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in March 2022 up 11.53% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 133.45% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 5.88% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

Morarka Finance shares closed at 97.95 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.99% returns over the last 6 months and 110.65% over the last 12 months.