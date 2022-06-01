Morarka Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, up 11.53% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Morarka Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in March 2022 up 11.53% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 133.45% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 5.88% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.
Morarka Finance shares closed at 97.95 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.99% returns over the last 6 months and 110.65% over the last 12 months.
|Morarka Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.27
|0.24
|0.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.27
|0.24
|0.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.09
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.16
|0.14
|0.16
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.16
|0.14
|0.17
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.16
|0.14
|0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.16
|0.14
|0.17
|Tax
|0.21
|0.05
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|0.09
|0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|0.09
|0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|4.50
|4.50
|4.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|0.20
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|0.20
|0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|0.20
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|0.20
|0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited