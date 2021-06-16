Morarka Finance Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 89.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in March 2021 down 89.84% from Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021 down 93.79% from Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021 down 92.58% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2020.

Morarka Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.17 in March 2020.

Morarka Finance shares closed at 60.30 on June 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 109.01% returns over the last 6 months and 159.35% over the last 12 months.