Morarka Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.13 crore, down 1.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.13 crore in June 2023 down 1.19% from Rs. 5.19 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.81 crore in June 2023 down 1.75% from Rs. 4.89 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.00 crore in June 2023 down 1.57% from Rs. 5.08 crore in June 2022.

Morarka Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.87 in June 2022.

Morarka Finance shares closed at 134.65 on July 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 19.21% returns over the last 6 months and -6.72% over the last 12 months.