Morarka Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.19 crore, up 1306.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.19 crore in June 2022 up 1306.5% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.89 crore in June 2022 up 9100.56% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.08 crore in June 2022 up 1932% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021.

Morarka Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 10.87 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2021.

Morarka Finance shares closed at 119.95 on July 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.50% returns over the last 6 months and 99.09% over the last 12 months.