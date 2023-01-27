English
    Morarka Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, up 85.57% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Morarka Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 85.57% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 127.9% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 142.86% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

    Morarka Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.450.210.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.450.210.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00-0.020.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.060.09
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.020.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.340.150.14
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.340.150.14
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.340.150.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.340.150.14
    Tax0.130.140.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.210.000.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.210.000.09
    Equity Share Capital4.504.504.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.470.010.20
    Diluted EPS0.470.010.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.470.010.20
    Diluted EPS0.470.010.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited