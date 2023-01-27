Morarka Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, up 85.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 85.57% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 127.9% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 142.86% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

Morarka Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2021.

