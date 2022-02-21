Morarka Finance Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 5.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in December 2021 down 5.35% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021 down 23.82% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021 down 17.65% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020.

Morarka Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2020.

Morarka Finance shares closed at 90.00 on February 18, 2022 (BSE)