Morarka Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 22.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2020 up 22.98% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020 up 90.39% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020 up 88.89% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

Morarka Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2019.

Morarka Finance shares closed at 34.90 on March 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 1.16% returns over the last 6 months and 96.62% over the last 12 months.