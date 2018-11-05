Morarjee Text Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 82.40 crore, down 4.53% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Morarjee Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 82.40 crore in September 2018 down 4.53% from Rs. 86.31 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.04 crore in September 2018 down 2002.7% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.38 crore in September 2018 down 52.51% from Rs. 19.75 crore in September 2017.
Morarjee Text shares closed at 23.75 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -43.52% returns over the last 6 months and -54.06% over the last 12 months.
|
|Morarjee Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|82.40
|74.98
|86.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|82.40
|74.98
|86.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|25.30
|24.45
|26.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.60
|-3.63
|-7.25
|Power & Fuel
|9.54
|10.13
|10.33
|Employees Cost
|9.05
|9.14
|12.25
|Depreciation
|5.83
|5.77
|5.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.09
|27.98
|24.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.99
|1.14
|13.59
|Other Income
|0.56
|0.40
|0.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.55
|1.54
|14.07
|Interest
|13.50
|13.11
|13.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.95
|-11.57
|0.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.95
|-11.57
|0.63
|Tax
|-2.91
|-3.53
|0.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.04
|-8.04
|0.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.04
|-8.04
|0.37
|Equity Share Capital
|25.43
|25.43
|25.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.94
|-2.21
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-1.94
|-2.21
|0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.94
|-2.21
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-1.94
|-2.21
|0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited