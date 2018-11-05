Morarjee Text Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 82.40 crore, down 4.53% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 82.40 crore in September 2018 down 4.53% from Rs. 86.31 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.04 crore in September 2018 down 2002.7% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.38 crore in September 2018 down 52.51% from Rs. 19.75 crore in September 2017.

Morarjee Text shares closed at 23.75 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -43.52% returns over the last 6 months and -54.06% over the last 12 months.