Morarjee Text Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.83 crore, up 23.61% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Morarjee Textiles are:

Net Sales at Rs 79.83 crore in March 2022 up 23.61% from Rs. 64.58 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.69 crore in March 2022 down 73.43% from Rs. 13.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2022 down 76.49% from Rs. 7.53 crore in March 2021.

Morarjee Text shares closed at 21.85 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.23% returns over the last 6 months and 32.02% over the last 12 months.

Morarjee Textiles
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 79.83 77.35 64.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 79.83 77.35 64.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 39.80 33.80 22.32
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.45 -1.30 -1.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.17 7.20 7.21
Depreciation 5.65 5.73 5.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.60 33.23 29.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.94 -1.31 1.53
Other Income 0.06 0.07 0.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.88 -1.24 1.83
Interest 19.81 18.58 15.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -23.69 -19.82 -13.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -23.69 -19.82 -13.54
Tax -- -- 0.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -23.69 -19.82 -13.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -23.69 -19.82 -13.66
Equity Share Capital 25.43 25.43 25.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.52 -5.46 -3.76
Diluted EPS -6.52 -5.46 -3.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.52 -5.46 -3.76
Diluted EPS -6.52 -5.46 -3.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

