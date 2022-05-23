Morarjee Text Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.83 crore, up 23.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.83 crore in March 2022 up 23.61% from Rs. 64.58 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.69 crore in March 2022 down 73.43% from Rs. 13.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2022 down 76.49% from Rs. 7.53 crore in March 2021.

Morarjee Text shares closed at 21.85 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.23% returns over the last 6 months and 32.02% over the last 12 months.