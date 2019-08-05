Morarjee Text Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 100.31 crore, up 33.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.31 crore in June 2019 up 33.78% from Rs. 74.98 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2019 up 68.28% from Rs. 8.04 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.37 crore in June 2019 up 123.94% from Rs. 7.31 crore in June 2018.

Morarjee Text shares closed at 12.00 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -43.26% returns over the last 6 months and -58.55% over the last 12 months.