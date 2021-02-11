Morarjee Text Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 73.80 crore, down 33.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.80 crore in December 2020 down 33.4% from Rs. 110.81 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.30 crore in December 2020 down 157.75% from Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.87 crore in December 2020 down 41.4% from Rs. 13.43 crore in December 2019.

Morarjee Text shares closed at 13.25 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.26% returns over the last 6 months and -9.56% over the last 12 months.