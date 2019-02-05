Morarjee Text Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 95.28 crore, up 0.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.28 crore in December 2018 up 0.08% from Rs. 95.20 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.76 crore in December 2018 down 2157.14% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.38 crore in December 2018 down 42.06% from Rs. 19.64 crore in December 2017.

Morarjee Text shares closed at 21.15 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -31.55% returns over the last 6 months and -57.57% over the last 12 months.