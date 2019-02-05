Morarjee Text Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 95.28 crore, up 0.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Morarjee Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 95.28 crore in December 2018 up 0.08% from Rs. 95.20 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.76 crore in December 2018 down 2157.14% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.38 crore in December 2018 down 42.06% from Rs. 19.64 crore in December 2017.
Morarjee Text shares closed at 21.15 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -31.55% returns over the last 6 months and -57.57% over the last 12 months.
|
|Morarjee Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|95.28
|82.40
|95.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|95.28
|82.40
|95.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|30.20
|25.30
|25.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.10
|1.60
|1.01
|Power & Fuel
|11.83
|9.54
|10.76
|Employees Cost
|9.23
|9.05
|8.57
|Depreciation
|5.87
|5.83
|5.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.94
|28.09
|29.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.11
|2.99
|13.32
|Other Income
|0.40
|0.56
|0.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.51
|3.55
|13.95
|Interest
|13.57
|13.50
|12.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.06
|-9.95
|1.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.06
|-9.95
|1.01
|Tax
|-2.30
|-2.91
|0.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.76
|-7.04
|0.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.76
|-7.04
|0.28
|Equity Share Capital
|25.43
|25.43
|25.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.59
|-1.94
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-1.59
|-1.94
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.59
|-1.94
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-1.59
|-1.94
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited