Morarjee Text Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.99 crore, down 10.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.99 crore in September 2022 down 10.56% from Rs. 58.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.57 crore in September 2022 down 52.63% from Rs. 25.27 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.32 crore in September 2022 down 394.78% from Rs. 2.49 crore in September 2021.

Morarjee Text shares closed at 21.35 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.29% returns over the last 6 months and 13.26% over the last 12 months.