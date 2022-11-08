 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morarjee Text Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.99 crore, down 10.56% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:52 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Morarjee Textiles are:

Net Sales at Rs 51.99 crore in September 2022 down 10.56% from Rs. 58.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.57 crore in September 2022 down 52.63% from Rs. 25.27 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.32 crore in September 2022 down 394.78% from Rs. 2.49 crore in September 2021.

Morarjee Text shares closed at 21.35 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.29% returns over the last 6 months and 13.26% over the last 12 months.

Morarjee Textiles
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 51.99 44.51 58.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 51.99 44.51 58.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 26.37 15.84 19.66
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.73 11.95 7.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.12 6.81 6.99
Depreciation 5.64 5.66 5.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.43 24.94 26.89
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -18.30 -20.69 -8.38
Other Income 0.34 0.31 0.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -17.96 -20.38 -8.26
Interest 20.61 20.10 17.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -38.57 -40.48 -25.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -38.57 -40.48 -25.27
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -38.57 -40.48 -25.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -38.57 -40.48 -25.27
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -0.01 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -38.57 -40.49 -25.27
Equity Share Capital 25.43 25.43 25.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.62 -11.14 -6.96
Diluted EPS -10.62 -11.14 -6.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.62 -11.14 -6.96
Diluted EPS -10.62 -11.14 -6.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:21 pm
