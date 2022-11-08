English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Morarjee Text Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.99 crore, down 10.56% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:52 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Morarjee Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 51.99 crore in September 2022 down 10.56% from Rs. 58.13 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.57 crore in September 2022 down 52.63% from Rs. 25.27 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.32 crore in September 2022 down 394.78% from Rs. 2.49 crore in September 2021.

    Morarjee Text shares closed at 21.35 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.29% returns over the last 6 months and 13.26% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Morarjee Textiles
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations51.9944.5158.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations51.9944.5158.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.3715.8419.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.7311.957.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.126.816.99
    Depreciation5.645.665.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.4324.9426.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.30-20.69-8.38
    Other Income0.340.310.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.96-20.38-8.26
    Interest20.6120.1017.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-38.57-40.48-25.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-38.57-40.48-25.27
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-38.57-40.48-25.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-38.57-40.48-25.27
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.01--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-38.57-40.49-25.27
    Equity Share Capital25.4325.4325.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.62-11.14-6.96
    Diluted EPS-10.62-11.14-6.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.62-11.14-6.96
    Diluted EPS-10.62-11.14-6.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Morarjee Text #Morarjee Textiles #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:21 pm