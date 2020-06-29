Morarjee Text Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 86.51 crore, down 9.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.51 crore in March 2020 down 9.84% from Rs. 95.95 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.25 crore in March 2020 down 229.3% from Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2020 down 81.82% from Rs. 14.69 crore in March 2019.

Morarjee Text shares closed at 13.50 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 5.88% returns over the last 6 months and -3.23% over the last 12 months.