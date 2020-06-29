Morarjee Text Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 86.51 crore, down 9.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Morarjee Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 86.51 crore in March 2020 down 9.84% from Rs. 95.95 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.25 crore in March 2020 down 229.3% from Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2020 down 81.82% from Rs. 14.69 crore in March 2019.
Morarjee Text shares closed at 13.50 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 5.88% returns over the last 6 months and -3.23% over the last 12 months.
|Morarjee Textiles
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|86.51
|110.81
|95.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|86.51
|110.81
|95.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|29.11
|36.06
|31.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.51
|9.92
|1.96
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|9.08
|Employees Cost
|8.93
|8.92
|9.11
|Depreciation
|5.89
|6.12
|5.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|37.26
|42.88
|29.77
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.19
|6.91
|8.67
|Other Income
|0.97
|0.40
|0.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.22
|7.31
|8.95
|Interest
|14.46
|14.42
|13.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-17.68
|-7.11
|-4.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-17.68
|-7.11
|-4.81
|Tax
|-5.43
|-1.95
|-1.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.25
|-5.16
|-3.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.25
|-5.16
|-3.64
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|-0.01
|-0.08
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-12.25
|-5.17
|-3.72
|Equity Share Capital
|25.43
|25.43
|25.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.37
|-1.42
|-1.02
|Diluted EPS
|-3.37
|-1.42
|-1.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.37
|-1.42
|-1.02
|Diluted EPS
|-3.37
|-1.42
|-1.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:15 am