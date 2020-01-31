Morarjee Text Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 110.81 crore, up 16.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.81 crore in December 2019 up 16.3% from Rs. 95.28 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.17 crore in December 2019 up 10.24% from Rs. 5.76 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.43 crore in December 2019 up 18.01% from Rs. 11.38 crore in December 2018.

Morarjee Text shares closed at 15.75 on January 29, 2020 (BSE)