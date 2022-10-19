Moongipa Secu Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore, up 145.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore in September 2022 up 145.84% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2022 up 130% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2022 up 163.41% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021.

Moongipa Secu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in September 2021.

Moongipa Secu shares closed at 191.55 on October 17, 2022 (BSE)