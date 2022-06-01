 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moongipa Secu Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 59.41% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Moongipa Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in March 2022 down 59.41% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022 down 204.23% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022 down 226.39% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021.

Moongipa Secu shares closed at 87.95 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 233.78% returns over the last 6 months

Moongipa Securities
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.25 1.28 0.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.25 1.28 0.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.14 0.13 0.08
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.04 0.29 0.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.93 0.85 0.32
Other Income 0.02 0.12 0.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.91 0.97 0.72
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.91 0.97 0.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.91 0.97 0.72
Tax -0.22 0.27 0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.69 0.70 0.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.69 0.70 0.66
Equity Share Capital 5.01 5.01 5.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.38 1.40 1.32
Diluted EPS -1.38 1.40 1.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.38 1.40 1.32
Diluted EPS -1.38 1.40 1.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jun 1, 2022 11:20 pm
