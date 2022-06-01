Moongipa Secu Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 59.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in March 2022 down 59.41% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022 down 204.23% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022 down 226.39% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021.

Moongipa Secu shares closed at 87.95 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 233.78% returns over the last 6 months