Moongipa Secu Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, up 2206.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in March 2021 up 2206.02% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2021 up 188.47% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021 up 201.41% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2020.

Moongipa Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.49 in March 2020.

Moongipa Secu shares closed at 2.65 on July 06, 2021 (BSE)