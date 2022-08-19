Moongipa Secu Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 99.3% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022 down 255.58% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2022 down 237.5% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2021.

Moongipa Secu shares closed at 182.45 on August 16, 2022 (BSE)