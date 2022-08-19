Moongipa Secu Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.3% Y-o-Y
August 19, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Moongipa Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 99.3% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022 down 255.58% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2022 down 237.5% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2021.
Moongipa Secu shares closed at 182.45 on August 16, 2022 (BSE)
|Moongipa Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.01
|0.25
|0.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.01
|0.25
|0.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.14
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.82
|1.04
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.91
|-0.93
|0.56
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.02
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.88
|-0.91
|0.64
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.88
|-0.91
|0.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.88
|-0.91
|0.64
|Tax
|-0.06
|-0.22
|0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.82
|-0.69
|0.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.82
|-0.69
|0.53
|Equity Share Capital
|5.01
|5.01
|5.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.64
|-1.38
|1.05
|Diluted EPS
|-1.64
|-1.38
|1.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.64
|-1.38
|1.05
|Diluted EPS
|-1.64
|-1.38
|1.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited