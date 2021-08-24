Moongipa Secu Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, up 479.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in June 2021 up 479.6% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2021 up 401.9% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2021 up 433.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2020.

Moongipa Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 1.05 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2020.

Moongipa Secu shares closed at 5.16 on August 23, 2021 (BSE)