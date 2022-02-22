Moongipa Secu Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.28 crore, up 76.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.28 crore in December 2021 up 76.51% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021 up 41.46% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2021 up 79.63% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2020.

Moongipa Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 1.40 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.99 in December 2020.

Moongipa Secu shares closed at 35.15 on February 01, 2022 (BSE)