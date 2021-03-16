Moongipa Secu Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, up 1323.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in December 2020 up 1323.14% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2020 up 3745.74% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2020 up 980% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

Moongipa Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2019.

Moongipa Secu shares closed at 2.30 on December 23, 2020 (BSE)